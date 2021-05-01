WWE Files Trademark for ‘Top Dolla,’ Likely for NXT’s AJ Francis

Per Heel By Nature.com, WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for the term “Top Dolla” on April 27. The filing was later entered into the trademark monitoring database on April 30. The filing had the following description:

It appears the term is being used as the nickname for NXT developmental talent AJ Francis, who signed with WWE in April 2019. Francis started using the nickname on his official Twitter account, which you can see below. He’s also currently serving as the host for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E.