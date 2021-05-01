Tony Khan Gives Surprising List of Matches He Feels Young Wrestlers Should Watch

During the April 21 edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his love for classic wrestling matches, and which matches he likes to go back to re-watch, along with matches he suggests young wrestlers should study. He cited the AWA SuperClash III match between Jerry Lawler and Kerry Von Erich as a match that young wrestlers should study. He also said his two favorites were Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat from WrestleMania III and also AEW’s Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Khan on giving young wrestlers matches to study: “I love talking about wrestling of the past and great matches. I give young wrestlers matches to study, and Lawler vs. Von Erich is definitely a great match to study. That is effectively, and with all due respect to Kerry Von Erich who, when he was able to perform and when he was in a good state of mind and health and sober he, was a great wrestler. And sometimes when he wasn’t he was a great wrestler. But this was probably not one of those nights. But the King had a great layout for this match. And he was effectively working with a limp body. The story of the match is he’s wrestling against a limp body, and trying to kind of keep it alive so the referee doesn’t catch on to what he’s doing. It’s a great, great match and a great performance from Lawler. So Super Clash, Lawler vs. Von Erich, is a historic match.”

Tony Khan on his two favorite wrestling matches: “Okay, there’s two matches I go back and watch every year. One is very recent; they’re completely different. One of them is Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks, which to me is as good a tag match as I’ve seen. The other is (Randy) Savage vs. (Ricky) Steamboat. I go back and watch it every year. They’re completely different; one has all the bells and whistles, one has less bells and whistles. They’re both perfect, one is my favorite tag team match, the other is my favorite singles match. So yeah; Hangman and Kenny vs. the Young Bucks and Savage and Steamboat.”