Spyder Nate Webb Goes on Wrestling Hiatus

May 1, 2021 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, wrestling veteran ‘Spyder’ Nate Webb announced that he is taking an indefinite hiatus from wrestling, thanking his fans. Webb has been in wrestling for almost twenty years, making appearances for IWA Mid-South, CZW, Wrestling Society X and GCW.

