Notes on Jon Moxley and Dwayne Johnson

May 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– An immense main event is official for NJPW Stong next week!

Jon Moxley returns to an NJPW ring!

Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team up against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received his COVID vaccine…

