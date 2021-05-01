Notes on Jon Moxley and Dwayne Johnson

– An immense main event is official for NJPW Stong next week!

Jon Moxley returns to an NJPW ring!

Months back in a seemingly impossible time I said right on this platform what a dream it would be to wrestle Blue Justice. Well not only that but with the ultimate partner and a rival I am dying to get my hands on in the mix. This is the stuff I dreamed about in HS. LETS GO https://t.co/OUOFeDOfwz — Chris Dickinson (@DirtyDickinson) May 1, 2021

Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team up against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita!

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received his COVID vaccine…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)