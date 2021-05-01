Notes on Jon Moxley and Dwayne Johnson
– An immense main event is official for NJPW Stong next week!
Jon Moxley returns to an NJPW ring!
Months back in a seemingly impossible time I said right on this platform what a dream it would be to wrestle Blue Justice. Well not only that but with the ultimate partner and a rival I am dying to get my hands on in the mix. This is the stuff I dreamed about in HS.
LETS GO https://t.co/OUOFeDOfwz
— Chris Dickinson (@DirtyDickinson) May 1, 2021
Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team up against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita!
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received his COVID vaccine…
