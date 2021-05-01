Real Name: Nick Comoroto

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 273 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 22, 1991

Hometown: Gloucester Township, NJ

Pro Debut: 2013

Trained By: Monster Factory

Finishing Move: Gorilla Press Powerslam

Biography

– Nick attended Rowan University in which he studied accounting. He also competed in football & wrestling.

– Nick has also been known as Nick Ogarelli (NXT). He’s also nicknamed Freak Beast & Wrecking Ball.

– January 5, 2013, Comoroto retained the OTW Classic Title against Eddie Hawkins.

– November 15, 2014, Comoroto competed in the MFPW Royal Rumble.

– March 28, 2015, Shooterz Inc. (Comoroto & Billy Damiana) defeated Bloodhound Warriors (Grey Wolf & Red Scorpion) for the MFPW Tag Team Titles.

– April 11th, Comoroto challenged Clutch Adams for the MFPW Heavyweight Title.

– April 25th, Shooterz Inc. retained the MFPW Tag Team Titles against The Down Boyz (Steve Gipke & Tony Scorese).

– June 6th, Shooterz Inc. retained the titles against Mikey Webb & Scotty Slade.

– June 27th, Shooterz Inc. lost the MFPW Tag Team Titles to Factorys Finest (Clutch Adams & Mike Spanos).

– July 11th, Shooterz Inc. defeated Factorys Finest to win back the MFPW Tag Team Titles.

– July 25th, Shooterz Inc. retained the titles against Black Wall Street (Napalm Bomb & Solo).

– August 8th, Shooterz Inc. defended the titles against Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers).

– September 5th, Shooterz Inc. lost the titles to Gifted Punishment (QT Marshall & Punisher Martinez) in a No DQ match.

– September 26th, Comoroto defeated QT Marshall in a No DQ match to win the vacant MFPW Heavyweight Title.

– October 10th, Comoroto retained the title in a 3-Way.

– December 12th, Comoroto lost the title to Abyss in a 3-Way.

– January 9, 2016, Comoroto & Matt Riddle lost to ExerGuys (JP & M3) in the first round of the MF Cup Tournament ’16.

– March 19th, The Beasts (Comoroto & Kyle the Beast) challenged Paid in Full (Chad Kensington & Royal Money) for the MFPW Tag Team Titles.

– March 25th, Comoroto lost to Zachary Wentz at the CZW Dojo Wars Mega Event #2.

– March 26th, Comoroto & Ken Dixon lost to Foxx Vinyer & Twisted Tate at KPW Against All Odds.

– April 2nd, Comoroto lost to Punishment Martinez in the semi-finals of the MFPW Invitational Cup ’16.

– June 25th, Beast Cartel (Comoroto & Kyle the Beast) defeated Paid in Full for the MFPW Tag Team Titles.

– July 9th, Beast Cartel retained the titles against The American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb).

– October 15th, Beast Cartel lost the titles to Money and the Miles (Fallah Bahh & Mario Bokara).

– November 12th, Comoroto competed in the MFPW Turkey Slam Battle Royal ’16.

– December 3rd, Comoroto & Cody Vance defeated Maxwell Jacob Feinstein & Malcolm Moses on the MCW Seasons Beatings Pre-Show.

– January 7, 2017, Comoroto challenged Cody Vance for the MFPW Heavyweight Title.

– February 4th, Comoroto & Mikey Webb competed in the final 3-Way of the MF Cup Tournament ’17.

– February 18th, Comoroto won a 3-Way to win the MFPW Live Title.

– March 4th, Comoroto lost the title to Rex Lawless.

– March 18th, Comoroto defeated Rex Lawless for the MFPW Live Title.

– April 22nd, Comoroto won a 3-Way at PPW Victory.

– April 29th, Comoroto defended the MFPW Live Title against Manny Sariano.

– June 10th, Comoroto lost to Rory Gulak at WildKat The F’N Debut.

– June 24th, Comoroto lost to Thomas Sharp at EVOLVE 86.

– May 23, 2018, Comoroto defeated Keegan Brettle at CZW Dojo Wars.

– December 1st, Comoroto lost to Eric Martin at MCW Seasons Beatings ’18.

– October 7, 2020, Comoroto lost to Darby Allin on AEW Dark.

– October 21st, Comoroto lost to Will Hobbs on AEW Dark.

– October 22nd, Comoroto & Baron Black lost to The Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) on AEW Dark.

– December 17th, Comoroto, James Tapia & Ryzin lost to Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Brian Cage) on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, Comoroto lost to Jungle Boy on AEW Dark.

– January 6, 2021, Comoroto & Baron Black lost to Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) on AEW Dark.

– January 7th, Comoroto lost to Scorpio Sky on AEW Dark.

– January 20th, Comoroto lost to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

– January 21st, Comoroto & The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) defeated M’Badu & TNT (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes) on AEW Dark.

– February 3rd, Comoroto & The Natural Nightmares defeated Vary Morales & The Jersey Muscle Society (Steve Gibki & Tony Vincita) on AEW Dark.

– February 4th, Comoroto defeated Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark.

– March 10th, Comoroto defeated D3 on AEW Dark.

– March 11th, The Nightmare Family (Comoroto & Aaron Solow) defeated Angel Fashion & D3 on AEW Dark.

– April 7th, The Factory (Comoroto & QT Marshall) defeated Cole Karter & Andrew Palace on AEW Dark: Elevation.