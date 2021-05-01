News on JBL and Sexy Star

– While speaking on a Youtube Q&A, WWE Hall of Famer JBL spoke about the potential of him getting back in the ring for one more match. He said “Yeah, I’d love to. I have an idea about getting back. Every wrestler has an idea. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna do it, and I don’t know if my body will allow me to do it. Right now, I’m just playing golf and enjoying that.”

– Dulce (Sexy Star) García wasn’t looking too sexy after last night’s TKO lost to Claudia Diaz (MMA). Sexy Star lost her MMA fight via TKO in Round 2.