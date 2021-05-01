News on JBL and Sexy Star
– While speaking on a Youtube Q&A, WWE Hall of Famer JBL spoke about the potential of him getting back in the ring for one more match. He said “Yeah, I’d love to. I have an idea about getting back. Every wrestler has an idea. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna do it, and I don’t know if my body will allow me to do it. Right now, I’m just playing golf and enjoying that.”
– Dulce (Sexy Star) García wasn’t looking too sexy after last night’s TKO lost to Claudia Diaz (MMA). Sexy Star lost her MMA fight via TKO in Round 2.
karma hit Sexy Star like a ton of bricks pic.twitter.com/It0kwRzGwN
