Molly Holly on the Emotions of her WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Busted Open Radio recently interviewed recently inducted WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed her induction and learning that she would only get about two minutes for her acceptance speech after initially being told that she would have about 15 minutes. However, WWE was able to amend the situation after putting her full acceptance speech video on the company’s official YouTube channel (See below). Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Molly Holly on learning her acceptance speech was cut short to two minutes: “So, I’m not sure how honest I should be. It was really awesome that Hurricane Helms — he was the one that used to tell me I was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the fact that he legitimately for real got choked up, and he was super proud of me and that was really, really special. So, I love that moment. But the behind the scenes of after that was, I was told that I’d have about fifteen minutes to give a speech, so I spent a lot of time and had three friends of mine that are professional writers help me and I practiced it for like 60 hours. I have a regular 9 to 5 job and after that, every day after work, I would practice it as I was going for a walk. I worked really hard on that and then a couple of days before they said, ‘Oh, never mind, you actually have two minutes to give your speech. I cried for like four hours. A lot of the times when I used to wrestle full time they would tell us, ‘Okay you have twelve minutes to wrestle,’ and then right before we walk out they’d be like, ‘No, nope, you have four minutes.’ We’d be like, [sighs] ‘We were so ready to tell a story of good versus evil and give the fans their money’s worth and now it’s just like entrances, two moves and end the match. It would be such a heartbreak, so I think I took a lot of that resentment or hurt or whatever from twenty years ago and piled it onto that moment when they cut my speech down and I was so sad.”

On WWE making it right by putting her full, extended speech on the company’s YouTube channel: “But, here’s the good news, the WWE made it right and they let me give my speech on their YouTube page that has like 75 million people that look on that. So then here I was so hurt and then I was so happy that they let me thank Dean Malenko and Lanny Poffo and these people that really, really helped shape my career. So it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for me.”