Daniel Bryan unsuccessful in Universal title match, now banished from Smackdown

Daniel Bryan’s time on Smackdown seems to have come to a close as the former champ was unsuccessful in his quest to win the Universal title from Roman Reigns last night on Smackdown.

The finish to the hard-fought match came after Reigns locked in the guillotine submission move and Bryan passed out without ever tapping. The referee stopped the match and Reigns was declared the winner and still champion.

Following the match, Cesaro came to help Bryan as Reigns placed Bryan’s head on a chair for a conchairto. Cesaro was outnumbered when Jey Uso helped his cousin and the two managed to tie Cesaro to the ropes. It was bad news for Daniel Bryan as with Cesaro tied, Reigns gave him the conchairto to end the show.

The stipulation for the match was that if Bryan loses, he would be banished from Smackdown.

Bryan remains under contract with WWE but it will be interesting to see what happens storyline-wise with him. He has said that his deal with WWE runs out soon and he’s trying to get the best of both worlds – being able to wrestle for other promotions while still being under a WWE deal.