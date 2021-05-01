Former WWE star Andrade will wrestle at Federación Wrestling’s debut pay-per-view on June 19th, it was announced during the company’s introductory press conference yesterday.

Andrade will team with Bestia del Ring, ROH Champion Rush and a mystery partner against PJ Black, Matt Taven and two mystery partners in the show’s main event.

Six matches were announced for the pay-per-view during yesterday’s press conference, including a bout featuring two All Elite Wrestling female stars. Tay Conti will team with Ayako Hamada and a mystery partner against Red Velvet’s team of Miranda Alize (who has also made appearances in AEW) and Zeuxis.

In a legitimate dream match, Bandido and Dragon Lee will team against Fénix and Pénta El Zero M.

The show will also feature the first-ever Torneo Copa Federación Wrestling, a one-night tournament with 20 competitors from around the globe.

Flamita and Rey Horus will collide with a three-way bout, although the third competitor is currently a mystery.

In the opening contest, Barrabás and Shocko will face Brilliante Jr. and Futuro.