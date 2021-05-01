4/30/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The bad news for WWE television ratings and viewership continued with “>Smackdown as the show drew an average of 1,923,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, down 118,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up with 2,121,000 viewers when the final number came in on Monday.

Smackdown had 1,875,000 viewers in the first hour and then it rose to 1,971,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did 0.3 in the 18-34, 0.5 in the 18-49, and 0.6 in the 25-45 demos, placing #1 in both 18-34 and 18-49 and #3 in 25-54. If the numbers stay low on Monday, this will be the least-watched Smackdown of 2021 so far.

