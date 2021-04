Episode 10 of season one of Young Rock, titled Good vs Great, did 2,396,000 viewers this week, down 247,000 viewers from episode nine. This was the least-watched episode of Young Rock. The show had 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demo and it was also the lowest demo the series has done so far. The season finale airs next Tuesday on NBC.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)