“Young Rock” renewed for season 2 on NBC

“Young Rock” has been renewed for a second season.

Deadline reports that NBC has renewed their Tuesday night block of comedy, featuring “Young Rock” and “Kenan.”

“Young Rock” features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and tells the story of his life, from growing up as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. Rock makes an appearance on each episode. The cast also includes Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

NBC noted that “Young Rock” is the #1 new comedy of the season n the 18-49 key demographic, and that the pilot episode was seen by 13.4 million viewers. It was also noted that the show is NBC’s top comedy debut across all digital platforms on record through 60 days with 3.6 million digital views.

“Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions, with some assistance by WWE Studios. Rock, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras all served as executive producers on season one.

“It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

Stay tuned for more.