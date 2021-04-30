Tyson Fury vows to “smash” Drew McIntyre in latest video
Boxing champ Tyson Fury is back dissing Drew McIntyre after McIntyre kept calling Fury out during media appearances, suggesting the two should have a match somewhere in Britain.
In a video uploaded on social media and tagging both WWE and McIntyre, Fury said he’s ready to smash his face. “This is a special message to my long-haired boyfriend Drew McIntyre who can’t stop thinking about me and can’t stop talking about me,” Fury said.
He added that he’s ready for a match anytime, any place, anywhere. “So hit me up baby, I’ll smash you like I smashed your buddy Braun Strowman, but you’ll go down even quicker because you’re smaller,” Fury continued.
Fury, who is a huge wrestling fan, appeared several times on WWE television and has one match under his belt, beating Braun Strowman at one of the Saudi shows in 2019.
.@DMcIntyreWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/FvjAGtfpEr
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2021