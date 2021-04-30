Real Name: Samantha Johnson

Date of Birth: 1992

Hometown: New Bedford, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: April 23, 2021

Biography

– Johnson was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, and has appeared on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice. She also sung the national anthem for MLB.

– April 23, 2021, Johnson begun ring announcing for the WWE on their show 205 Live. She would be using the ring name Samantha Irvin.

– April 27th, Johnson officially signed with the WWE.