Nikki Addams



Real Name:

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 141 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 30, 1988

Hometown: New York City

Pro Debut: 2004

Trained By: Ground Breaking Wrestling

Finishing Move: The Spellbound

Biography

– Nikki is nicknamed the Black Rose. She’s also been known as Nikki Syxx & Nikki Starr.

– May 1, 2004, Nikki lost to Ryan Phenix on GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– March 19, 2005, Nikki challenged Ryan Phenix for the GBW Breaker Title.

– April 9th, Nikki lost to Lucky on GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– May 7th, Nikki competed in a 4-Way for the GBW Breaker Title.

– June 18th, Nikki defeated Blaine Barret on GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– July 16th, Nikki challenged Lucky for the GBW Breaker Title.

– August 27th, The Untouchables (Nikki & Ryan Phenix) & Rorschach defeated Team EWA (Zack Matthews, Jimmy Starz & Bruce Chan) on GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– September 17th, The Untouchables lost to The Diamond Icons (Cory Kastle & Jude) on GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– October 7th, The Untouchables would win & defend the GBW Tag Team Titles in the same night.

– November 5th, The Untouchables would retain the titles against 3XS (Matt Skills & Scott Richards).

– November 19th, The Untouchables defended the titles against Xtreme Pandemonium (Apollo Cruz & Buster Maccabi).

– February 4, 2006, The Untouchables would defend the titles against The New Jersey Independent All-Stars (Jawree Turnbuckles & JC Ryder).

– March 18th, Nikki defeated Danny Rage at GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– April 8th, The Untouchables lost the GBW Tag Team Titles to the New Jersey Independent All-Stars (Danny Rage & JC Ryder).

– December 16th, The Untouchables defeated The New Jersey Independent All-Stars for the GBW Tag Team Titles.

– March 31, 2007, Nikki lost to Ryan McBride on GBW Saturday Night Xtreme.

– May 5th, The Untouchables retained the GBW Tag Team Titles against Big Buddha & Curtis Byron Steele.

– September 22nd, The Untouchables lost the GBW Tag Team Titles to The Hot Shots (Ryan McBride & Teddy Stigma) in a 3-Way.

– October 14, 2010, Nikki challenged Brittney Savage for the WSU Spirit Title.

– February 19, 2011, Nikki & Samuel Patrick Alexander Zinc lost to Violet & Francis Kipland Stevens at NYWC Fire on the Green.

– March 20th, Nikki & Rex Lawless lost to Francis Kipland Stevens & Violet at NYWC Incident on 57th Street.

– March 26th, Nikki & Rex Lawless defeated John Silver & Brittney Savage at NYWC A Brighter Side of Hell.

– April 2nd, Nikki & Corey Havoc lost to Mercedes Martinez & Julio Dinero in the first round of the WSU King & Queen of the Ring ’11 Tournament.

– April 16th, Nikki lost to Brittney Savage at NYWC April Reign ’11.

– June 11th, Nikki & Dickie Rodz won a 3-Way at NYWC School’s Almost Out.

– June 18th, Nikki won the NYWC Starlet Title by winning a 3-Way.

– June 25th, Nikki competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble.

– July 9th, Nikki lost to Alicia at ACE Crossroads VII.

– July 26th, Nikki retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Violet.

– August 6th, Nikki defended the title against Niya.

– September 24th, Nikki retained the title in a 3-Way.

– November 12th, Nikki defended the title against Jessie Brooks.

– November 19th, Nikki retained the title in a 4-Way Elimination.

– December 16th, Nikki defended the title against Marti Belle.

– February 25, 2012, Nikki defeated Sienna DuVall at ACE Overdrive.

– March 10th, Nikki retained the NYWC Starlet Title against Brittney Savage.

– March 17th, Nikki defeated Candy Cartwright at FTW St. Patty’s Day Brawl.

– April 14th, Nikki & Richard Michaels lost to Johnny Knockout & Jana in the first round of the WSU/NWS King & Queen of the Ring ’12.

– April 28th, Nikki lost to Annie Social in the first round of the WSU 6th Annual J-Cup Tournament.

– May 12th, Nikki defeated Cherry Layne at ACE Aftermath.

– June 16th, Nikki competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble V.

– July 19th, Nikki retained the NYWC Starlet Title in a 3-Way.

– September 27th, Nikki lost the title to Rick Cataldo.

– September 29th, Nikki defeated Rick Cataldo at ACE Crossroads VIII.

– October 13th, Nikki challenged Marti Belle for the WSU Spirit Title.

– November 17th, Nikki & Alicia lost to Rick Cataldo & Brittney Savage at NYWC Draw the Line.

– February 23, 2013, Nikki competed in a 3-Way for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– April 13th, The New Age Wrecking Crew (Nikki, Smith James & Vince Steele) lost to Alicia & The Movement (FNB & Jamal Jackson) at ACE Day of Reckoning.

– July 13th, Nikki lost to Marti Belle at NYWC Back to the Groove.

– August 10th, Nikki competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble.

– August 22nd, Nikki challenged Marti Belle for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– January 24, 2014, Nikki & Dickie Rodz won a Gauntlet at NYWC Sideshow.

– April 26th, Rack and Sack (Nikki & Dickie Rodz) defeated Matthew Justice & Jesse Vane for the NYWC Tag Team Titles.

– June 28th, Rack and Sack lost the titles to The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn).

– July 19th, Nikki lost to Kimber Lee at Valkyrie II: Rise of the Valkyrie.

– August 16th, Nikki lost to Cherry Bomb at FBW Disturbing the Peace.

– September 6th, Nikki won a 3-Way at VPW September Salvation.

– September 13th, Nikki lost to Jessie Brooks at FSW Battlefield.

– September 27th, Nikki competed in a Battle Royal at WCICW IndyMania 4.

– October 11th, Nikki lost to Gabby Gilbert in the first round of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight Tournament.

– October 24th, Nikki defeated Tina San Antonio at Valkyrie III: Queen’s Road.

– December 6th, Nikki defeated Karen Yu at VPW December Devastation.

– January 23, 2015, Nikki lost to Sumie Sakai at Valkyrie V: Ragnarok.

– May 23rd, Nikki lost to Santana Garrett in the first round of the Masters of Ring One Night Tournament.

– June 6th, Nikki won the vacant VPW Women’s Title by winning a 4-Way Elimination.

– July 9th, Nikki lost to Nyla the Destroyer at Valkyrie VI: Anniversary Spectacular.

– July 19th, Nikki defeated Debbie Kane at CAP IV.

– July 25th, Nikki retained the VPW Women’s Title against Karen Yu.

– August 30th, Nikki & Missy Sampson defeated Debbie Kane & MJ Jenkins at CAP The Good Fight.

– October 24th, Nikki & Razzle Dazzle lost to Karen Yu & Xander Page at VPW Autumn Uproar.

– November 8th, The Rack and Sack Connection lost to JGeorge & JustNeph at WOW A Day as a Warrior.

– November 14th, Nikki & Jazz lost to Jessie Brooks & Brooke Tessmacher at WOW Road to Solution ’15.

– January 16, 2016, Nikki & Deonna Purrazzo defeated Karen Yu & Terra Calaway at VPW King of New York ’16.

– April 9th, Nikki lost to Katred at the WOW 100th Show.

– April 30th, Nikki lost the VPW Women’s Title to Karen Yu.

– May 7th, Nikki lost to Candy Cartwright at FTW Mayday.

– May 21st, Nikki challenged Terra Calaway for the PWM Women’s Title.

– July 3rd, Nikki defeated Roxy Riot at RPW Red White Black & Blue.

– July 16th, Nikki competed in a 3-Way at UPWA Summer Showdown ’16.

– July 17th, Nikki lost to Deonna Purrazzo at CAP Set Your Phasers to Stun.

– August 27th, Nikki won a 3-Way at ACW/Rogue Critical Heat.

– November 19th, Nikki defeated Allie at WOW Road to Solution ’16.

– December 10th, Nikki competed in a 6-Way at the WOW 9th Anniversary Show.

– December 21st, Nikki lost to Maria Manic on CZW Dojo Wars.

– January 14, 2017, Nikki defeated Victoria at WOW New Beginnings ’17.

– February 4th, Nikki & Tony Scorese lost to Krissy & Kevin Tibbs at VPW King of New York ’14.

– March 4th, Nikki defeated Katred at WOW Fallout ’17.

– March 19th, Nikki defeated Steven Pena at WOW A Day as a Warrior.

– April 2nd, Nikki lost to Isla Dawn at ACW Open Season.

– April 8th, Nikki defeated Davienne for the vacant WOW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Nikki retained the title against Aria Cadenza.

– May 13th, Nikki defended the title against Katred.

– June 9th, Nikki retained the title against Tasha Steelz.

– June 10th, Nikki & Brooke Adams defeated Kaitlin Diemond & Katred at WOW Extreme Heat ’17.

– June 17th, Nikki challenged Skylar for the PVP Women’s Title.

– June 23rd, Nikki & Katred defeated Faye Jackson & Willow Nightingale at BCW And Then There Were Eight.

– August 12th, Nikki retained the WOW Women’s Title against Madison Rayne.

– August 26th, Nikki lost to Candy Cartwright at ECWA Beach Blast ’17.

– September 9th, Nikki lost to Mike Law in the semi-finals of the WOW King of New York ’17.

– October 7th, Nikki defended the WOW Women’s Title against Penelope Ford.

– October 27th, Nikki lost to Kris Statlander at CAP Welcome to the Dungeon.

– December 2nd, Nikki & C-Bunny defeated Kasey Catal & Vanity at the WOW 10 Year Anniversary Show – Tag 2.

– January 27, 2018, Nikki lost to Santana Garrett in the first round of the CWA Raven Black Memorial Tournament.

– February 3rd, Nikki & Nikos Rikos defeated Allie & Braxton Sutter at WrestlePro Brace for IMPACT.

– February 10th, Nikki would defend the WOW Women’s Title twice in the same day as she retained against Kacee Carlisle & Allie Recks.

– March 10th, Nikki retained the title in a 3-Way.

– April 14th, Nikki lost the title to Nyla Rose.

– May 12th, Nikki defeated Nikos Rikos at WOW Full Throttle ’18.

– May 19th, Nikki lost to Solo Darling in the semi-finals of the PWM Casamento Cup.

– June 7th, Nikki lost to Candy Cartwright at BCP Malice at the Palace.

– June 9th, Nikki defeated Kelly Klein at WOW Extreme Heat ’18.

– August 11th, Nikki defeated Kimber Lee at WOW Women of Warriors 6.

– September 8th, competed in the first round 4-Way of the WOW King of New York ’18.

– September 15th, Nikki lost to Solo Darling at PWM Not for the Innocent.

– October 13th, Nikki challenged Nyla Rose for the WOW Women’s Title.

– November 10th, Nikki & Tony Booze defeated Nyla Rose & Chris Steeler at WOW Intergender Warfare.

– December 1st, Nikki challenged Nyla Rose for the WOW Women’s Title.

– December 15th, Nikki challenged Kelly Klein for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.

– January 12, 2019, Nikki competed in a 6-Way for the WOW No Limits Title.

– March 9th, Nikki defeated Mercedes Martinez at WOW Brooklyn Beatdown ’19.

– March 16th, Nikki lost to Quinn McKay in the semi-finals of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight Tournament ’19.

– March 31st, Nikki defeated Sierra at the WMW Debut Show.

– April 6th, Nikki & Kris Statlander defeated Sonya Strong & Violette at HOG Culture Clash 19.

– April 13th, Nikki defeated Melina at WOW Hostile Takeover ’19.

– May 4th, Nikki defeated Nyla Rose for the WOW Women’s Title.

– June 8th, Nikki retained the title against Masha Slamovich.

– July 13th, Nikki defended the title against Violette.

– August 23rd, Nikki retained the title in a 3-Way.

– September 7th, Nikki defeated Katred at Dropkick Depression Born to Fight 3.

– November 16th, Nikki & Anthony Paige defeated Candy Cartwright & TJ Marconi at WOW Intergender Warfare ’19.

– December 14th, Nikki lost the WOW Women’s Title to Ultra Violette in a 3-Way.

– January 31, 2020, Nikki & Candy Cartwright won the vacant Empower Tag Team Titles by winning a 4-Way.

– February 8th, Nikki lost to Ray Lyn at WOW Cold Fury ’20.

– December 12th, Nikki & Joey B defeated The Midnight Classics (Chris Romano & Justin Adams) at the WOW 13th Anniversary Show.

– March 6, 2021, Nikki defeated Tina San Antonio for the vacant WOW Women’s Title.