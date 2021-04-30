Mick Foley tweets Vince McMahon over potential all-women’s brand

Apr 30, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter today with a message for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Foley, who is not shy about being a fan of the women’s division, tweeted McMahon and called on him to create an all-women’s brand in WWE, unless he wants AEW to beat him to it.

“Dear Vince, An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch. Sincerely, Mick @VinceMcMahon,” Foley wrote.

There’s been no talk of WWE creating an all-women’s brand. They held the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view in 2018, Evolution, but have not held another women’s event since then.

You can see Foley’s full tweet below:

2 Responses

  1. Kevin says:
    April 30, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    I usually agree with Mick Foley but this isn’t a good idea in my opinion.

  2. What? says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:16 am

    What makes him think AEW could support an all-women’s division? The top talent can fill a few segments on Dynamite, but I’m not sure how much appetite there is for an 11-match series of Leyla Hirsch vs Kilynn King. Unless, you know, they make it a one hour show with 45 minutes of it being pre-taped Jade Cargill promos.

