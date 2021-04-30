Mick Foley tweets Vince McMahon over potential all-women’s brand

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter today with a message for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Foley, who is not shy about being a fan of the women’s division, tweeted McMahon and called on him to create an all-women’s brand in WWE, unless he wants AEW to beat him to it.

“Dear Vince, An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch. Sincerely, Mick @VinceMcMahon,” Foley wrote.

There’s been no talk of WWE creating an all-women’s brand. They held the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view in 2018, Evolution, but have not held another women’s event since then.

