GERWECK.NET supporting Melissa Coates, and you can too!

Last year, former bodybuilder and professional wrestler “The Super Genie” Melissa Coates was experiencing excruciating pain in her left leg. She was quickly admitted to the Emergency Department at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where doctors observed several blood clots in her leg. Despite several procedures to save her leg, doctors observed that the blood clots were spreading and were life-threatening. Thus, doctors had no choice but to perform life-saving surgery, requiring the amputation of her left leg from above the knee down. As a result of this medical emergency, Coates incurred substantial medical bills and was put out of work for an indefinite amount of time as she rehabs her injury.

On November 12, 2020, a GoFundMe page was created on her behalf. The goal of raising $50,000 has yet to be achieved, and I would like to support her. Melissa has always been supportive of GERWECK.NET, and has been gracious with her time granting us interviews and promoting the site. For the month of May, I will donate any proceeds earned from my T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees. I have a variety of different styles and sizes, and all shirts are $17.99.

Also, any commission earned from Audiobooks.com during the month of May will also be donated to Melissa’s GoFundMe. If you sign up for Audiobooks.com, you will receive a 30 day free trial and 3 audio books free! Access a premium library of more than 200,000 books, plus 8,000+ free audio books and access to 80 million podcast episodes. Again, no cost for a FREE 30 day trial. I personally listen to many audio books, I appreciate Audiobooks.com’s vast library and excellence service.

Follow Melissa on Twitter @RealMelisCoates and on Instagram.

Click here for Melissa Facebook page