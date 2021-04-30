George Iceman reveals that talent from a third promotion besides AEW and NJPW will be showing up on IMPACT soon

Host of “Iceman’s Intel” on Behind The IMPACT and President of Destiny World Wrestling, George Iceman, revealed that talent from a third promotion besides AEW and NJPW will be coming to IMPACT soon.

Fasten your seatbelts. You ain’t seen nothing yet. I promise you. IMPACT is gonna shock the world. They’ve been taken advantage of. A lot of people didn’t give them the credit that’s due. They’ve been hustling. If you see Scott and Don, their earpieces never leave their ear. If I go visit let’s say Scott in Windsor, that guy is up till 3-4 o’clock in the morning on deals, hustling, styling, rocking it, talking storylines, scripts. The guy is hustling. Three deals in place – we got AEW, we got New Japan, there’s a third one – that’s another scoop. Watch out. So there’s a lot that’s happening. Fasten your seatbelts. This is just the beginning.

Konnan had recently revealed on Twitter that IMPACT had been looking to bring in more Mexican talent besides Black Taurus but were awaiting their visas. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported that El Hijo del Vikingo was on the company’s radar.

You can watch a clip of the interview here: