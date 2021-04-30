Ella Envy



Real Name:

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown:

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: FSPW

Finishing Move: Mic Drop

Biography

– Envy is nicknamed the Pro Wrestling Pop-Star.

– December 28, 2019, Envy, Khan O’Kelly, Nick Richards & Donald J. BitDon lost a Handicap match to Teddy Ireland Jr., Michael McAllister & Chastity Taylor at CWF Mid-Atlantic Battlecade XX.

– March 14, 2020, Envy defeated Kaitlyn Marie at FSPW Irishwhips.

– December 12th, Envy & Samantha Starr defeated Lilly & Selina Rose at FSPW Jewels of Wrestling 2.

– February 20, 2021, Envy lost to Lola Bae at RWC Get on My Level.

