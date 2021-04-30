Eden Von Engeland



Real Name:

Height: 5’8′

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Southport, UK

Resides: Cleveland, OH

Debut: 2019

Trained By: Paul Ashe, Sid Scala, Dominic Garrini

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Eden also plays hockey & has a PhD from Cambridge.

– Eden is married to Sidney Von Engeland.

– July 13, 2019, Eden lost to Victoria Adams at BEW WrestleFest ’19.

– July 27th, Eden wrestled Alyssa Dawn to a No Contest at DOA Peter Nixon’s Beach Ball Mania 2.

– September 21st, Eden competed in a Gauntlet at BEW Ambition of the Empire 4.

– October 20th, Eden & Nadia Sapphire defeated Natalie Sykes & Anastasia at BEW Clash of Nations.

– November 2nd, Eden lost to Evie Rose at Hustle Live in Edmonton.

– November 13th, Eden competed in a 6-Way Scramble for the British Empire Shooting Star Title.

– December 21st, Eden challenged Maddison Miles for the DOA UK Women’s Title.

– December 28th, The Von Engelands (Eden & Sidney) lost to Tight Grip (Morgan Black & Zanda Zulu) at FUTR Snow Way Out.

– February 1, 2020, Eden & Lisa Lace lost to Lady Frost & Mariah May at BEW Rising Empire 5.

– March 7th, Eden competed in the UBW Floor is Lava 3.

– April 10, 2021, Eden lost to Joseline Navarro on JCW.