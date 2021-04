Brodie Lee will be part of the roster for AEW’s Elite GM mobile game

The late Brodie Lee will be part of the roster for AEW’s Elite GM mobile game.

Aubrey Edwards, who is one of the game’s key driving forces, answered a question from a fan on Twitter and confirmed that Lee will be part of the draftable roster.

AEW Elite GM will use the Unreal engine and will feature the entire AEW roster. An announcement on the game is set to be made next month.