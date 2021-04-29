Tony Khan Addresses Concerns on the Turner Sports NHL Deal Impacting AEW Dynamite

Busted Open Radio recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan, who discussed Turner Sports’ newly signed TV deal with the NHL, which would bring the sport to Turner networks such as TBS and TNT. AEW Dynamite currently airs on Wednesday nights on TNT, and the new NHL deal has raised questions if Dynamite may have to move off of Wednesday nights to accommodate the NHL.

It’s been previously rumored that the NHL signing with Turner Sports “will not affect AEW” on TNT. According to Tony Khan, Dynamite is staying on Wednesday nights, at least for the remainder of AEW’s current broadcast deal for the program with TNT. Below is an excerpt of Khan’s comments (via Fightful):

“I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home. I’m thrilled with our partnership with TNT. It’s the lifeblood of our company and our primary revenue source. It’s the way most fans get exposed to AEW and see our show. Every Wednesday that we do Dynamite, for a lot of wrestling fans, it’s a really important night of the week. I want everyone rest assured that they’re not going to have to worry about these kind of major….we have a contract with over two and a half years left for Wednesday nights in this slot. If there was ever an opportunity to move or a deal to be had, I would consider it. If we did something, it would have to be a really good deal for AEW and make sense for us. As it stands right now, that is the spot we’re in. If we move, I would certainly consider a deal if there was something in it for AEW.”