Peacock adds 9 million subs in Q1 2021, credits The Office and WWE Network

In the Q1 2021 earnings results, Comcast today announced that the streaming service Peacock now has a total of 42 million subscribers in the United States although the numbers of how many of them are paid was not released.

Comcast credited the 9 million subscriber increase in the quarter to The Office and the addition of the WWE Network. The new subscribers number is down from the 11 million they added in Q4 2020. Despite this, Peacock outnumbered Netflix in new sign-ups for the quarter but Netflix has no free tier, so all their sign-ups are paying members whereas with Peacock, there could be a large percentage who are on the free tier.

Peacock refused to give out details of how many new subscribers signed up with the WWE promo code since the WWE Network moved there on March 18 and also did not disclose how many streams WrestleMania had.

In the earnings press release, the Peacock entry headline is listed as “Peacock Has 42 Million Sign-Ups to Date Across the U.S., Benefiting from the Recent Addition of Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights to WWE Network and The Office.”