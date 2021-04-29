Mauro Ranallo says doing commentary for Impact “reignited” his passion for wrestling

During the latest episode of his Maurologue podcast, Mauro Ranallo said he had a blast working the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view main event and working with D-Lo Brown and Matt Striker on the commentary team.

Ranallo, who hasn’t done any pro wrestling commentary since he left NXT in the Summer of last year, thanked Impact EVP Scott D’Amore and everyone at Impact for making him feel welcomed at the show. He described how Sunday reignited his passion for professional wrestling and noted that the atmosphere at Impact was very chill and relaxed.

“A lot of support, a lot of respect, and a lot of hungry and determined roster comprising of some decorated vets and some very talented up-and-comers,” Ranallo said.

Ranallo also said he hoped that he gets to do it again at some point and it was great to see many familiar faces backstage.