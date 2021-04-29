Match Between Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata Reportedly Planned For Months

It was announced last night that IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Yuji Nagata on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. Moxley made the challenge earlier this month.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, the match has been in the works for months, and there has been some communication between AEW and NJPW.

This would be the second time an NJPW wrestler has appeared on AEW programming as KENTA did so earlier this year.