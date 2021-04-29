IWGP US title match to take place on Dynamite on May 12

The IWGP United States title will be defended on an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The title is currently being held by Jon Moxley.

The match will take place on the May 12 episode of the show and Moxley will defend it against Yuji Nagata. Moxley last defended the title against Kenta on the February 26 episode of NJPW Strong. The match was taped back in December 2020. Kenta appeared a couple of times on Dynamite to promote the match leading up to the event.

Moxley has held the title since January 2020 but spent the whole year without defending it due to the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

Interestingly enough, this will not be the first time that Nagata will wrestle on a TNT wrestling broadcast as he appeared on WCW Nitro a few times back in the mid 90s.