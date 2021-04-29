Cause of death for Tommy “Zeus” Lister

TMZ.COM is reporting that Tommy “Tiny” Lister’s cause of death has been ruled as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, basically heart disease.

The man formerly known as Zeus in the WWE passed away at the age of 62 in December of last year and was positive for coronavirus at the time of his death. The medical examiner report said that Lister had fluid in his chest and an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs and coronary artery disease.

Known mostly for his role as Deebo in Friday, Lister played the bad guy in many roles throughout the years and also had roles in movies such as The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight. But perhaps wrestling fans will remember him most as Hogan’s arch nemesis in No Holds Barred in 1989.

The movie storyline then moved to the actual WWF ring where Zeus wrecked havoc, teaming up with Macho Man Randy Savage to face Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake at SummerSlam 89. After shortly joining the Million Dollar Man, Zeus and Savage resumed their feud with Hogan and Beefcake which ended with a steel cage match taped during Wrestling Challenge but aired as a pay-per-view match along with the movie.