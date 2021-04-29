Braun Strowman sets record on Raw

Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s WWE RAW episode.

Monday’s RAW saw Strowman work a Handicap Match against T-BAR and MACE, a tag team match with Drew McIntyre vs. T-BAR and MACE, and then a singles main event match against McIntyre.

In an update, the WWE Stats & Info account confirmed that after reviewing nearly 1,000 records, they can report that Strowman became the first WWE Superstar in the history of WWE, WCW and ECW to compete in televised singles, tag team and handicap matches all in the same night.

As noted, Strowman earned a spot in the WrestleMania Backlash main event by defeating McIntyre in the singles match. That bout will now see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defend against Strowman and McIntyre in a Triple Threat.

