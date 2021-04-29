Alberto El Patron talks Paige relationship and confidentiality agreement

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron) recently spoke with Hugo Savinovich for his Lucha Libre Online website, and spoke publicly about his relationship with former WWE Women’s Champion Paige.

Paige and Alberto went public with their relationship in May 2016, and were engaged by October of that year. They then confirmed their split in December 2017. The relationship played out over social media and seemed to be full of ups & downs. Alberto told Hugo that he felt like he and Paige could’ve established an empire together, but unfortunately they did the opposite.

“Paige and I could have built an empire together, because of our talents, because of what was around us,” he said. “But unfortunately due to the situations, instead of taking advantage and growing as a couple, we did the opposite. We dedicated ourselves to doing things that were not they were productive neither for our careers nor for our lives.”

Del Rio noted that he previously signed a confidentiality agreement with Paige, worth $1 million, to safeguard his interests and future. He claimed Paige didn’t own a car, a house, or have more than $70,000 in the bank at the time. He said he realized that he was the only person standing to lose in the relationship. Alberto added that due to the agreement, he had to “stay quiet” despite Paige making more allegations against him.

“For this reason and also for the love, for the beginning, for the 2 parties, to protect them, we did it and signed a confidentiality agreement for 1 million dollars,” Alberto said. “After signing it, I found out that Paige didn’t own a house, she didn’t have a car, she didn’t have more than $70,000 in the bank, and the one who really had to lose something was me.

“Because, thank God, WWE, Impact, AAA, all those companies made me great and gave me to win, but that money belongs to my children. It is the future of my children, it is for them to become someone… If the relationship ends, it hits me, my family hits me, and although everyone told me why I didn’t say anything, because that’s why, because I was tied to that contract, whoever I spoke to was going to come immediately to tail.”

Alberto then accused Paige of not abiding by the agreement. He also addressed rumors of domestic violence in the relationship.

“So that’s why I say, ‘Thank you, Paige’ because you broke that confidentiality agreement; you freed me to take action if I am attacked again by you or by yours,” Alberto said. “In that relationship between Paige and me, there was a person who was arrested 3 times in San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando for domestic violence; it was not me. There is a person who has 6, 7 police reports for domestic violence in San Antonio.”

Alberto went on to say that he wants nothing to do with Paige as his main focus has been to protect the future of his children and family. He said he had no desire to ruin Paige’s life, but he just wanted her to leave him alone. Alberto was prepared to present the $1 million confidentiality agreement during the interview. While he says Paige has broken the agreement, he is not interested in collecting on “money that does not belong to me.”

“I will not say more; I only say this because I have to protect the future of my children,” he said. “I ask Paige because I have no intention of affecting her life; thank God you have a job, you continue to support it, you continue to receive your payment month after month, keep it.

“I ask you to hopefully leave me in oblivion as I had left you and that you walk, go ahead, and that God bless you… Paige, I am not going to collect money that does not belong to me.”

As we’ve noted, Alberto is set to wrestle former WWE Champion Andrade on Saturday, July 31 in McAllen, Texas. He is now focused on re-launching the Nación Lucha Libre promotion that he co-founded with Chavo Guerrero, with a potential TV deal in the works.

(H/T to Sportskeeda for the quotes)