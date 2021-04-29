AEW Dynamite viewership/ratings for this week

Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite drew 889,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the third Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. This week’s NXT show drew 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Dynamite featured TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining over 10 in the main event plus AEW World Champion Kenny Omega’s first appearance since winning the Impact World Title, and the final build for Blood & Guts.

This AEW viewership is down 29.47% from last week’s show, which drew 1.104 million viewers.

Dynamite ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 10.81% from last week’s show, which ranked #2 with a 0.37 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Dynamite show ranked #57 in viewership, which is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

This week’s AEW viewership was down 29.47% from last week’s show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.81% from last week. This is the worst viewership and rating since NXT moved to Tuesdays earlier this month.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 21.61% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s key demo rating was up 32% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that AEW went head-to-head with NXT on this week in 2020.

President Biden’s address to Congress dominated cable TV last night. CNN’s address coverage at 9pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, drawing 3.345 million viewers. MSNBC’s address coverage at 9pm topped the night in viewership with 4.116 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 rating in the key demo.

Biden’s address to Congress also dominated network TV last night. ABC’s address coverage at 9pm topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.185 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.80 rating.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode