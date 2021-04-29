4/29/21 NXT UK Report

Welcome to NXT UK in London, England at BT Sport Studios. The commentators for the night are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd. Francesca Brown will be the ring announcer.

Match #1: Teoman defeated Rohan Raja via referee stoppage after Teoman popped the shoulder of Raja. After the match Teoman says that I don’t know if you’re just stupid or brave. Just remember that the eye is watching.

A vignette airs for Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews & Dani Luna at they preach subculture.

Earlier today Ilja Dragunov is being interviewed about his recent actions, but before he can speak he is interrupted by Dave Mastiff as he challenges him to a match.

Next up we see the Assistant to the General Manager, Sid Scala in the ring as he introduces the longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray. She starts by saying thanks for the introductions but it wasn’t good enough because she’s also the longest reigning champion in the WWE at the moment. He then says that himself and Johnny Saint have determined that there will be a 5-Way Gauntlet match to decide the new #1 Contender for her title as the competitors will be Jinny, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna & Emilia McKenzie. Kay Lee Ray then says that she hopes that none of them get their hopes up because none of them are good enough to take her title.

A video package airs for the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly.

After the break a video package for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, A-Kid airs. He then hypes up his third matchup against Tyler Bate in three weeks.

Match #2: Sha Samuels defeated Levi Muir with a spinebuster.

We see Meiko Satomura preparing for her match coming up next.

Trent Seven is being asked how he feels by inspiring people lately. He said he wants to be a founding father and a role model but then Sam Gradwell interrupts and says that he is both of those two because he signed his contract the same day and recently returned from a career ending injury. He says the fans may hold him on a pedestal but he definitely doesn’t see it.

Match #3: Meiko Satomura defeated Aoife Valkyrie with the Scorpio Rising. After the match they both show respect to each other.

A promo airs for Symbiosis as they’ll be in action next against Gallus.

After the break we see the history of the tag team of Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan and the current rivalry they’ve been in as Williams turned on Jordan. As they’ll have a No DQ match as the loser has to leave NXT UK. They’ll have that match next week as we’ll also see Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff. Supernova Sessions will return next week as Nathan Frazer will be the guest.

Match #4: Gallus (Joe Coffey, Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Symbiosis (Eddie Dennis, T-Bone & Primate) as Joe Coffey pinned Primate after hitting the Best for the Bells.