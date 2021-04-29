4/29/21 Impact Live Coverage

Welcome to Impact Wrestling. Tonight is the fallout from Rebellion. Our commentators for the night are Matt Striker & D’Lo Brown. David Penzer will be the ring announcer.

Our show opens with a recap of Rebellion from this past Sunday. After the video package the entire locker room is waiting outside of Scott D’Amore’s door. He then says I know that you all want a shot at Kenny Omega so go to the ring and I’ll address the situation. Don Callis then comes out of D’Amore’s office and says thanks for dealing with that. D’Amore then says if Kenny isn’t here tonight then he’ll be suspended.

We now show up in the ring as D’Amore congratulates Omega for winning the title and he congratulates the performance from Rich Swann as well. He mentions how normally when a champion loses his title he usually gets a rematch but since this past Sunday was a special moment there isn’t a rematch clause so he then says that May 16th at Under Siege there will be a 6-Way to determine the new #1 Contender for the Unified Impact Championship. He also says there will be qualifier matches each week leading up to Under Siege. He then brings Jake Something in the ring and says let’s get this thing started as his opponent will be the returning Chris Bey.

Match #1: Chris Bey defeated Jake Something with a dirty pinfall as Rohit Raju distracted him at ring side. Bey advances to the 6-Way at Under Siege.

After the match Callis is seen on the phone telling Omega to get here and take the jet. Sami Callihan shows up and says what’s up Jackal? He then says that they won’t see it coming but when Omega shows up he’ll take what’s his.