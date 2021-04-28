WWE Most Wanted Treasures S1 E2 rating, Former AEW competitor retires

– Episode two of season one of WWE Most Wanted Treasures on A&E Network pulled in 769,000 viewers on Sunday, up 3,000 viewers from the season premiere. The show had a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo and placed #11 on the top 50 cable chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– Former AEW performer Sadie Gibbs retires from the ring,