Summer Rae now working for crypto firm

Former WWE star Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) is the new Director of Marketing & Social Engagement at the Hedge cryptocurrency company, which is owned and operated by Financial technology firm Cornerstone Global Management in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Rae noted on Instagram that she has been working with the company for a few months now as they prepare for the United States launch this summer.

“I am very excited to announce that I have come on board with @gethedgecrypto as Director of Marketing & Social Engagement. I have been working with the team for a couple months now as we gear up for the US launch this summer & the Bitcoin Convention June 4-5 in Miami. Come follow us as we help the world convert their pay into crypto! @cornerstonecrypto #cryptocurrency #cryptonews #bitcoin #litecoin #ethereum #fintechstartup #cryptocurrencynews #bitcoinconference #crypto #hedge #bitcoins #litecoins #cryptocurrencies,” she wrote.

Rae worked with WWE from 2011-2017, and was released on October 29, 2017 after being out of the ring for more than one year. She barely worked the indies following her WWE departure. While with WWE, Rae also appeared on Total Divas in season 2 and 3, and appeared in WWE Studios’ “The Marine 4: Moving Target” movie.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full press release on Rae’s new job, along with her Instagram post: