Billie Kay files to trademark new ring name

Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay will apparently be using “Jessie McKay” on the indies.

Kay filed to trademark the name on April 23. Her real name is Jessica McKay.

The following use descriptions were included with her USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Leggings; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Kay recently changed her Twitter handle to @JessicaMcKay.

Kay last wrestled for WWE in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, teaming with Carmella. She signed with the company back in April 2015, and will be free to sign with other promotions after her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires on Wednesday, July 14.

(H/T to HeelByNature)