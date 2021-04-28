Andrade vs. Alberto El Patron set for indie event

Former WWE Superstar Andrade is scheduled to face former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) in July.

The Nación Lucha Libre promotion co-founded by Alberto and Chavo Guerrero is set to re-launch this summer after shutting down last January. The show with Andrade vs. Alberto will take place on Saturday, July 31 in McAllen, Texas. Former WWE Superstars Kalisto, Primo and Epico will also be in action, as well as Blue Demon Jr. and other lucha stars.

Alberto discussed the match with Andrade in a recent interview with Super Luchas.

“For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – Andrade against Alberto del Rio,” he said. “I don’t think we have ever seen a poster of such magnitude featuring two Mexican stars in Texas.”

Alberto also noted that the promotion is finalizing TV and sponsorship agreements, and should officially re-launch during the first week of May. He referred to this as their second season.

Stay tuned for more.