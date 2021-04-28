4/28/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Cage attacks Page with the FTW belt on the stage, and then Hook, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs join him on the beat down of Page. Dark Order runs out for the save and evens the numbers. Cage power bombs Page on the entrance ramp and throws him into the ring. The bell rings and Cage stomps Page down in the corner. Cage delivers right hands in the corner, and follows with a chop. Page comes back with a chop, but Cage takes him down with a headbutt. Cage suplexes Page across the ring and drives him into the corner. Cage delivers a few shoulders to the midsection, and follows with a back elbow. Cage suplexes Page across the ring again and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage tosses Page to the floor and follows, but Page comes back with a few right hands. Cage counters back and throws Page into the barricade a few times. Cage puts Page on the apron and delivers a few chops. Cage slams Page on the floor and tosses him back into the ring. Cage goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage tosses Page with a fall-away slam and goes for the standing moonsault press, but Page gets his knees up.

Cage comes back with a thrust kick and suplexes Page back into the ring from the apron. Cage goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage picks Page up, but Page knees him in the head a few times. Page low-bridges Cage and sends him to the floor. Page goes for a dive, but Cage catches him. Page shoves Cage into the ring post and goes up top. Page connects with the moonsault and gets Cage back into the ring. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cage counters and slams him to the mat. Cage goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage delivers a power bomb and then a Buckle Bomb. Cage delivers the Drill Claw and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Brian Cage

—

Footage of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley destroying The Elite’s trailer last week is shown. The Elite are then shown in a limousine this week, and Don Callis hypes up all the titles that they have and The Bucks’ match later tonight. Kenny Omega says wherever they go, the gold and the money follow them. Omega says they are not scared of Moxley and Kingston, and then the horn honks and makes them all jump. MT Nakazawa says he pushed the wrong button and apologized. Omega says they will give Kingston and Moxley a fight, but Kingston has to fight Nakazawa first.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Don Callis) vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal