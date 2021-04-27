WWE Star announces marriage

WWE Superstar Mansoor got married over the weekend.

WWE’s first-ever Saudi Arabian-born Superstar took to Instagram on Monday night and announced that he has tied the knot.

“Here’s to forever,” he posted along with a photo of their wedding rings.

Mansoor did not tag his wife in this post, but other social media posts have revealed that he has been in a relationship with designer Mia Carey of Orlando, FL for some time.

The WWE website congratulated Mansoor and noted that the wedding took place this past weekend.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Mansoor’s Instagram marriage announcement, along with a few other related posts: