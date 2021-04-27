Vince McMahon says they have the best management team in WWE history

The WWE corporate office is like a revolving door at the moment, with many executives leaving – or getting terminated – while new WWE President Nick Khan is leaving his mark hiring his team to lead WWE moving forward.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon noted in the conference call with investors last week that the company has “the best management team in WWE history” right now, saying that just like every other form of entertainment or sport, they were in survival mode for a few months when COVID hit but then they found life.

“Once we felt secure, we then saw this as an opportunity to rethink the way we do business and open what I call the WWE treasure chest. The only way you’re going to do that is that the best management team in WWE history,” McMahon said.

McMahon sang the praises for the management team, calling them innovative, driving revenue and reorganizing the company in more efficient ways to take advantage of new revenue streams, new online platforms, new consumer products, content creation, and new opportunities to expand their media rights portfolio on a global basis.

“I’m always excited about our business. I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited as I am now,” McMahon added.

Khan has quickly cemented his place in the WWE hierarchy and is probably the most powerful individual in the company who does not have the last name of McMahon.