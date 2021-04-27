Street Fight and Falls Count Anywhere matches on next week’s NXT

Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode will feature two big gimmick matches.

WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend against The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a Street Fight.

NXT General Manager William Regal granted the title shot to The Way last week. The Street Fight stipulation was added on tonight’s show after The Way attacked Moon and Blackheart before their non-title match with Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

A Falls Count Anywhere Match between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has also been announced for next Tuesday’s show.

Ruff and Swerve have been feuding for several weeks now. Tonight’s show featured a promo where Swerve declared that the ring can no longer contain them. He then issued the challenge for the Falls Count Anywhere Match and the bout was confirmed.

As noted earlier tonight, Finn Balor has announced that he will return on next Tuesday’s show. This will be his first appearance since losing the NXT Title to Karrion Kross at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below is Triple H’s tweet to hype the matches and Balor’s return, along with a few related clips: