LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SHOW

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” from the crowd.

Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

We go right to the ring and out first comes Dakota Kai with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They pose in the middle of the ring to a mixed reaction. Mercedes Martinez is out next as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Gonzalez stares down her next challenger as she marches to the ring.

The announcers recall how Martinez plans to take out Kai as the first step of her two-step plan here. The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds in the middle of the ring. Martinez with a takedown. Kai turns it into a body scissors. Martinez gets free and slaps Kai in the mouth. Martinez with another big right hand. They run the ropes and collide on a botch in mid-air. Martinez goes to work on Kai, dumping her on her head and leveling her with clotheslines.

Martinez with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count as Gonzalez looks on. Martinez with right hands in the corner as Gonzalez yells at her. Kai slides out of a hold and drops Martinez with a DDT for a 2 count. Kai launches Martinez into the turnbuckles, then follows up with a running kick in the corner. Kai with another 2 count.

Kai uses the middle rope to choke Martinez as the referee warns her. Kai keeps control until Martinez unloads with right hands. Kai ducks a shot and delivers a Backbreaker for another close 2 count. Kai beats Martinez down some more and puts a knee in her back, pulling on the arms. Martinez rolls it into a 2 count. Kai levels Martinez with a big kick. Kai rocks Martinez in the corner and runs in with the big kick but Martinez moves. Kai is stuck on the rope now with her foot as Martinez unloads with forearms. Martinez takes Kai to the top and works her over. Kai with back elbows to send her to the mat. Martinez keeps trying and hits a big Cliffhanger in the middle of the ring but Kai still kicks out at 2.

Martinez rocks Kai into the corner and keeps the attack going. Kai trips her and sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Kai nails the running boot in the corner and they both go down. Kai sends Martinez to the floor face-down to recover as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Kai keeping control and bringing Martinez back in, grounding her in the middle of the ring.

Back from the break and Kai levels Martinez for another close pin attempt. Kai continues to dominate as she sends Martinez back to the floor. Kai follows and they fight. Martinez rams her into the apron, then brings it back in. Kai with a kick to the face as Martinez follows her in. Kai with big kicks and a Backstabber but it’s not enough. More back and forth now. They trade strikes getting back up to their feet. Martinez unloads with forearms and chops in the corner. Martinez with a double underhook suplex, holding it for another but Kai hangs on.

They end up on the floor again. Gonzalez steps in between them while Kai is down. Gonzalez swings but Martinez ducks and rocks her while Kai is back in distracting the referee. Martinez comes back in and ends up leveling Kai with a big knee to the jaw. Martinez looks to put Kai away but Gonzalez rushes the ring and attacks her for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Mercedes Martinez

– After the bell, fans boo as Gonzalez talks some trash and tosses Martinez through the ropes to the floor. Gonzalez follows and destroys Martinez at ringside. Gonzalez launches Martinez into the barrier as she continues to talk trash in Spanish. Martinez gets sent face-first into the ring post as the boos continue. Kai is at ringside now, watching as Gonzalez launches Martinez into the Plexiglas barrier like a dart. Gonzalez stands over Martinez with her title as the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, mentioning that their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles defense against The Way will come net week. They are focused on tonight’s non-title match against The Robert Stone Brand and are determined to hang on to the titles. A crew member brings bouquets of flowers to the champs right as Franky Monet walks up with her dog. Franky introduces herself and says it looks like someone has a crush on Moon and Blackheart. Monet reads the card on their flowers and laughs as it says they’re from Dexter Lumis. Monet walks off as Moon and Blackheart make it clear they want nothing from Lumis. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see video from earlier today with Cameron Grimes entering a local jewelry store. Grimes is here to get something nice for someone, a special someone… himself. Grimes goes on and reveals he’s looking for the shiniest, most expensive watch in the city. Grimes says he has nothing but time but then yells at the jeweler for taking too long. To be continued…

– We go back to the ring and The Grizzled Young Veterans are out – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They are dressed in suits and they have mics.

Drake talks about NXT Tag Team Champions MSK being in tonight’s six-man main event, and how they will compete in any kind of match without having to defend the titles against he and Gibson. Gibson calls them knobheads and goes on about how the men make the titles, not the other way around. Gibson says they are the fire that will ignite this tag team division, soon to be recognized as the most important NXT tag team… the music interrupts and out comes Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Ciampa points – they’re both veterans, GYV talks about being leaders of the division and that’s something he and Toothless Timothy know about, and they all want to challenge MSK. Thatcher and Ciampa are in the ring now. Ciampa brings up how GYV found a way last time they were in the ring. Thatcher has been studying some of GYV’s old tapes. Thatcher found a lot of strengths, but he watched the NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” event where they lost the NXT UK Tag Team Titles to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Thatcher gets hyped up as the two teams face off. He and Ciampa attack with their shoes, and get the upperhand. Gibson pulls Drake to safety and they regroup at ringside. The two teams yell at each other as Ciampa’s music starts up.

– McKenzie is backstage with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, asking about their match with Imperium tonight. Drake has been watching wrestling a long time and he knows how this will go – either Dain will join Imperium, or Dain will walk out on him. Dain interrupts and quotes a famous man, telling Drake to have faith. Dain walks off. Drake asks if Dain just quoted George Michael.

– We see Tian Sha backstage somewhere now. Xia Li cuts a promo in Chinese as Boa stands next to her. Mei Ying appears and blows smoke as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video for WWE and Make-A-Wish, to promote World Wish Day this Thursday. Fans can donate at wish.org/wwe.

– We get another vignette with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the recording studio. He cuts a promo on Leon Ruff and says after last week, it’s obvious the ring can’t contain them any longer. Scott goes on and proposes a Falls Count Anywhere match for next week, saying this time he’s playing with Ruff’s life.

Toni Storm vs. Zayda Ramier

We go back to the ring and out comes Toni Storm. She takes a mic and says Zoey Stark owes her a thank you for making her famous in their “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff match, which Storm lost. Storm says when history is written, Stark will just be a footnote in her career. Storm says the next chapter will be about her ending Stark. Storm hopes Stark is watching tonight because every time she beats on this rookie, she will be picturing it’s Stark.

The bell rings and Storm immediately levels Zayda Ramier, who recently debuted to team with Gigi Dolin for a loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. She is a student of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, previously known as AQA. Storm keeps control and continues with aggressive offense. Storm with a stiff sliding clothesline against the ropes as she yells out Stark’s name.

Storm with a backbreaker now, bending Ramier over her knee in the middle of the ring. Storm continues yelling out Stark’s name. Ramier tries to fight back and mount some offense. Storm comes back and nails a big German suplex, sending her across the ring. Storm smiles as fans boo her. Storm with a running uppercut in the corner, then another running back splash in the corner. Storm grabs Ramier for her Storm Zero finisher but Ramier is out on her feet, so Storm shoves her to the mat.

Storm instead takes Ramier to the top and climbs up to deliver a message to Stark. Storm goes for a super Storm Zero from the top but here comes Stark marching down the ramp. Storm is distracted, which allows Ramier to fight back and knock her to the mat. Ramier nails a huge Shooting Star Press for the pin to get the upset win.

Winner: Zayda Ramier

– After the match, Ramier goes wild at the big win as her music hits. We go to replays. Storm tries to recover as Ramier joins Stark on the stage.

– Legado del Fantasma is backstage. They cut promos to warn Kushida and MSK ahead of tonight’s main event. Escobar says Legado del Fantasma will make a statement tonight, then they will capture both titles.

– We see Bronson Reed walking backstage. He stops and sees NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae staring at him. He stops but keeps walking to the ring. Austin Theory pops out from around the corner and jokes with Gargano and LeRae.

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed. He will earn another shot at NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is he can win this match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is with LA Knight in the back. He talks about how there was some kind of spark between he and Indi Hartwell last week. He tells her to come see him once Dexter Lumis disappoints her. Knight walks off. Ever-Rise walks up and Matt Martel calls Knight a dummy. Chase Parker plugs their Saturday morning Ever-Rise Live show on social media and that’s it. We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Austin Theory with Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Reed backs off without decking Theory, but tells him to bring it.

Theory with some disrespect in the opposite corner. Reed applies a headlock and takes control. Theory turns it around. Reed levels Theory and sends him to the floor to regroup. Theory comes back in but Reed easily puts him back down. This happens again as Gargano helps Theory back up until Reed comes to ringside and levels Theory. Reed and Gargano have words now.

Reed returns to the ring but Theory meets him with a huge dropkick in the middle of the ring. Reed is still on his feet and he’s angry. He charges but Theory pulls the top rope down, sending him over. Theory fakes an injury to distract the referee, allowing Gargano to superkick Reed at ringside. Theory launches himself over the top rope, taking Reed back down on the floor as fans boo him. Theory works Reed over at ringside. Reed counters and tries to send Theory into the steel ring steps but Theory puts the brakes on. Reed then goes into the steps. We end up going back to commercial with Theory in control.

Back from the break and Theory is in control, grounding Reed in the middle of the ring. Theory cuts Reed’s comeback off and grounds him again. Reed fights up and out with right hands. Theory dodges a shot and stomps on Reed’s lower back. Reed avoids a big elbow drop from Theory. Theory rolls at Reed but he catches him with a big press and slam. Reed mounts more offense now, then levels Theory with a splash as Gargano looks on. Reed with a big splash in the corner, then a chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

Reed with a senton for a 2 count. Reed waits as Theory gets back up in the corner. He charges but Theory sends him into the turnbuckle. Theory with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Fans try to rally for Reed now. Theory grabs him for the ATL but Reed blocks it with elbows. Theory can’t get Reed up on his shoulders. Reed with a big Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Hartwell watches closely from ringside as Theory avoids a move and stuns Reed with a big superkick. Theory looks to follow up but Reed counters with a suplex. They’re both down now as fans cheer for Reed. Dexter Lumis comes slowly walking down the ramp now while The Way has their backs turned.

Gargano and LeRae retreat to the barrier and try to get Hartwell to leave him alone after spotting Lumis. Hartwell tells Lumis no, stay away. She tries to get away from him but he slowly stalks her around ringside. Hartwell enters the ring and Lumis is on the apron now. She tells him to shut up, you talk too much. Theory ends up getting knocked into Hartwell but Lumis sees it coming so he pushes her out of the way. Theory knocks Lumis off the apron to the floor instead. Reed takes advantage and drops Theory. Reed goes to the top and hits the Tsunami Splash on Theory to earn the NXT North American Title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Johnny Gargano: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed immediately starts taunting Gargano as he looks on from ringside. Reed stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Reed continues taunting Gargano.

– MSK and Kushida are backstage with McKenzie. They are excited about tonight’s main event and showing their opponents why they are champions. Back to commercial.

