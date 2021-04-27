Juice Robinson Reveals He Had COVID-19

Juice Robinson has revealed that he contracted COVID at the start of the year. Robinson was a guest on Matt Rehwoldt’s Straight Shootin and said that he tested positive for the virus in January.

“I had COVID in January,” he said (per Fightful). “It was not bad at all, luckily. I didn’t feel it for like three days. I was told for like six months that I’m pretty much immune. I will get the vaccine as soon as I can. I was in [the United States]. I came home, got COVID, and just laid in my apartment.”

Robinson has largely been working for NJPW during the pandemic, though he and David Finlay appeared on Impact Wrestling and won the Impact Tag Team Titles in March at Sacrifice. The team retained the titles against the Good Brothers last night at Impact Rebellion.