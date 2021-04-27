Finn Balor announces return to NXT

Finn Balor is set to return to WWE NXT on next Tuesday’s show.

Balor has not been seen since dropping the NXT Title to Karrion Kross during Night Two of the recent “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

In an update, Balor took to Twitter tonight and revealed that he and his wife, FOX Sports on-air talent Vero Rodríguez, have been on vacation in Mexico. He also announced that he is recharged, refreshed and refocused, and will be back next week.

“Viva mexico! Recharged, refreshed & refocused. Next Tuesday, Finn is back,” he wrote.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Balor when he returns, or if he will get a rematch with Kross. It was announced by Vic Joseph that Balor will address the fans next week.

Stay tuned for more on Balor’s NXT status. You can see his related tweets below: