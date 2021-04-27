Chelsea Green notes

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the “50 Shades of Green” name.

The filing was submitted on April 21. The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Leggings; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, pop culture, fashion, current events, and relationships; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, pop culture, fashion, current events, and relationships; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality in the field of professional wrestling, pop culture, fashion, current events, and relationships for entertainment purposes”

These filings come after Green recently filed to trademark her ring name.

“50 Shades of Green” is the name of Green’s new podcast that launched this week. The show can be found on Spotify, IHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.

Green will be releasing a new episode each Monday. Her show synopsis reads like this:

“Lovers! 50 shades of Green is more than just wrestling. Join Chelsea Green every Monday as she talks about the insides of the business, her relationship, sex, fitness and current events. No topic is off limits.”

Green was released from WWE back on April 15 along with 9 other Superstars. Her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE will expire on Wednesday, July 14.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the podcast announcement from Green: