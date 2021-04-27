AEW Dark preview for tonight, Marty Casaus to debut

Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will see the AEW debut of Marty Casaus, formerly known as Marty The Moth in Lucha Underground and Martin Casaus on WWE Tough Enough. Casaus, who trains at The Nightmare Factory, will face Brian Cage tonight in a battle of former Lucha Underground Gift of The Gods Champions.

Tonight’s Dark will also be headlined by six-man action as The Dark Order’s 10, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno face members of Matt Hardy’s stable – The Blade and Private Party.

AEW Dark airs each week at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Marty Casaus debuts vs. Brian Cage

* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick

* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle

* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones

* SCU vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Adonis

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and 10 vs. The Blade and Private Party