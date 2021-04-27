Adnan Virk trends worldwide due to WWE Raw performance

Apr 27, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk is currently trending worldwide on Twitter.

Virk has been trending tonight due to his performance at the RAW announce table, for his third week on the job.

Virk joined Byron Saxton and Corey Graves at the RAW announce table three weeks ago, beginning with the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of the show, replacing Tom Phillips. Graves, who replaced Samoa Joe, and Virk have joked for the past few weeks about some of his slip-ups and calls, but those continued this week without as many jokes.

The Twitter description for Virk’s trend currently reads like this: “Wrestling fans react to sportscaster Adnan Virk’s commentary during WWE Monday Night Raw.”

Below are just a few of the top Virk-related tweets as ranked by Twitter from tonight’s show:

