Trailer for WWE Untold episode on HBK and Diesel

The official trailer for the new WWE Untold documentary on WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Diesel (Kevin Nash) has been released.

As noted, “WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes” will premiere this coming Sunday on the WWE Network and Peacock. The doc will tell the inside story of Diesel and HBK’s influential partnership, from their formation in 1993 when Michaels saw something in a young Nash. Michaels and Nash will sit down to discuss their time together, in and out of the ring. There will also be interviews with author David Shoemaker and WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

Michaels tweeted on today’s trailer reveal and said it’s wild to look back at the times he had with Nash.

“It is wild to look back at this time with @RealKevinNash. So much fun, so much trouble! #WWEUntold @peacockTV @WWENetwork,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full trailer below, along with Michaels’ tweet: