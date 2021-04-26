The Young Bucks Reveal How Much Triple H Offered Them To Come To WWE

In an interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks when he was trying to get them to come to WWE.

He said: “I knew [Good Brothers] money. Everyone else was getting [$150,000] to start. He’s already offering us $500,000 each guaranteed. I’m going, ‘what!’ Right then, we knew our street value. That was the first offer.

Basically, he said, ‘by the end of your trip, I would love an answer.’ The whole trip, I’m [stressed]. I kept dragging it out.”

Nick also revealed that ROH couldn’t afford them anymore. He added: “They couldn’t afford it. We told them, ‘we know we can make a million and that’s our goal, to make seven digits this year.’ They knew they couldn’t come close to that.”

When asked if they hit seven digits, Nick replied, “Are you kidding?”