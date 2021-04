4/26/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

1. Rey Fenix (w/Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Chuck Taylor (w/Trent?)

2. Ryan Nemeth (w/Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Peter Avalon) defeated Ryzin

3. Orange Cassidy defeated Dean Alexander

4. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

5. Nick Comoroto (w/Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solow, and QT Marshall) defeated VSK

6. Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami defeated Amber Nova and Diamante

7. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Tesha Price

8. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels and Alex Reynolds)

9. Big Swole and Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

10. Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal) defeated Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss)