The Miz Campaigning to be Johnny Cage in Next Mortal Kombat Movie

In a post on Twitter, The Miz pitched that he should play Johnny Cage in a sequel to Mortal Kombat. Ed Boon, who co-created the game, said that he made a good case for it.

Miz wrote: “No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese.”

Boon added: “Guy makes a compelling case.”